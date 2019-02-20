Winter Weather Advisory issued for West Michigan

SW Michigan man convicted of killing wife inside marijuana grow room

Posted 9:49 AM, February 20, 2019, by , Updated at 10:05AM, February 20, 2019

John Benton Lewis

ST. JOSEPH, Mich. (AP) — A man who authorities say fatally shot his wife inside a marijuana grow room in their southwestern Michigan home has been convicted of murder.

A jury returned the verdict Tuesday against John Lewis in a Berrien County courtroom. He faces life in prison without parole when sentenced March 25.

Authorities say John Lewis killed 55-year-old Carla Lewis in 2017 in their Niles Township home near the state’s border with Indiana and then called 911, saying two men had broken into the home, killed her and fled in her car.

Lewis’ defense maintained the men were to blame for her death. Defense lawyer Jolene Weiner-Vatter noted that no murder weapon was ever found.

Prosecutors argued John Lewis was having affairs and stood to get a life insurance windfall from her death.

Leave a Reply

Fill in your details below or click an icon to log in:

Gravatar
WordPress.com Logo

You are commenting using your WordPress.com account. Log Out /  Change )

Google+ photo

You are commenting using your Google+ account. Log Out /  Change )

Twitter picture

You are commenting using your Twitter account. Log Out /  Change )

Facebook photo

You are commenting using your Facebook account. Log Out /  Change )

Cancel

Connecting to %s

Notice: you are using an outdated browser. Microsoft does not recommend using IE as your default browser. Some features on this website, like video and images, might not work properly. For the best experience, please upgrade your browser.