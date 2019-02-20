Winter Weather Advisory issued for West Michigan

Stalled train backs up traffic in Wyoming – moving now

Posted 6:07 PM, February 20, 2019, by , Updated at 06:10PM, February 20, 2019

Photo courtesy: Bryan Kooienga

WYOMING, Mich.  — A train is moving again in Wyoming, after stalling on the tracks near 36th Street SW and Clay Avenue.

Kent County Dispatch Authority told FOX 17 around 5:55 p.m. Wednesday motorists should avoid 36th Street SW near Clay Avenue. That was before the situation was resolved.

Traffic began backing up a little after 5 p.m. on 36th Street. Dispatcher says engineers were summoned to the scene to correct the unspecified mechanical problem.

Meanwhile, traffic was backing up on 36th Street past US-131.

Dispatchers say the train is owned by Grand Elk Road.

