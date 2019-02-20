Winter Weather Advisory issued for West Michigan

Victims identified in Solon Township shooting

Posted 1:42 PM, February 20, 2019, by , Updated at 01:48PM, February 20, 2019

GRAND RAPIDS, Mich. – The identities of the three children and one woman shot and killed in northeastern Kent County have been released.

Sources close to the investigation say the children are Kyrie Rodery, 8,  Cassidy Rodery, 6, and Alaina Rau, 2.  The woman has been identified as Aubrianne Moore.  Moore was the mother of the three children.

Tri-County Schools had released information about the Rodery children on Tuesday. Kyrie was a third grader at Sand Lake Elementary, while her sister, Cassidy, was a first grader at MacNaughton Elementary.

Investigators spent much of Tuesday searching for a second crime scene by helicopter and on horseback, and they eventually found it. They now believe the shooting started in a wooded area behind a home Monday in the 300 block of 19 Mile in Solon Township. That is just a few doors down from where the bodies were found Monday afternoon.

Autopsies were scheduled for Wednesday.

FOX 17 News will have more on the investigation starting at 4:00 p.m.

