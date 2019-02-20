Whitmer keeps intact 2 environmental panels in new order

Winter Weather Advisory issued for West Michigan

Posted 4:42 PM, February 20, 2019, by

Gretchen Whitmer, Michigan Democratic gubernatorial nominee, speaks with a reporter after a Democrat Unity Rally at the Westin Book Cadillac Hotel August 8, 2018 in Detroit, Michigan. Whitmer will face off against Republican gubernatorial nominee Bill Schuette in November. (Photo by Bill Pugliano/Getty Images)

LANSING, Mich. (AP) — After a standoff with the Republican-led Legislature, Democratic Gov. Gretchen Whitmer has issued a new environmental order that keeps intact two panels to oversee rule-making and permitting.

The order released Wednesday comes after GOP lawmakers rejected her previous attempt to reorganize and rename the Department of Environmental Quality. Her new order is largely the same as her previous one, but it no longer abolishes two business-backed commissions that were established under 2018 laws.

Whitmer says the panels will remain intact while she awaits Democratic Attorney General Dana Nessel’s opinion on whether they are legal.

The Legislature’s vote last week to reject her order was the first time the full Legislature had done so in 42 years.

Whitmer says she won’t let “partisan politics” slow work to clean up drinking water.

