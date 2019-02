Please enable Javascript to watch this video

KENT COUNTY, Mich. -- Emergency crews are working to upright a cement truck that flipped on its side during a crash.

It happened near the intersection of 60th and Patterson in Kent County shortly after 1:15 a.m. Tuesday.

We're told the cleanup has temporarily caused closures on Patterson between 60th and Broadmoor.

Officials on scene say the driver of the other car involved in the crash, a 24-year-old woman, was critically injured in the crash.