Woman gets prison for stealing patients’ Valium

GRAND RAPIDS, Mich. — A woman was sentenced to years in prison Wednesday for stealing drugs while working as a licensed practical nurse for a home care company.

Kristie Mollohan, 42, was sentenced to 82 months in prison for drug tampering. She will also serve two years of supervised release after getting out of federal prison.

Mollohan pleaded guilty in May 2018 to two counts of drug tampering. Authorities say she admitted to stealing Valium from three patients in 2016.

Investigators say the patients relied on Valium to suppress life-threatening seizure activity, and that Mollohan would replace the drug with water or saline solution, leaving the medication at least 90 percent diluted.

One instance led to a patient having a life-threatening seizure.