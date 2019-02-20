Woman missing from Schoolcraft

SCHOOLCRAFT, Mich. – Police are asking for help in finding a woman who has not been seen by family and friends since last month.

Kristy Ann Williams, 38, was last seen at her home in Schoolcraft, Michigan. She does not have a vehicle and police say she may have stopped taking medications for her mental health. She also goes by the name of Kristy Bishop.

She is described as being 5’5″ tall, 150 lbs., with blond hair and blue eyes. She is believed to have contacts in Indiana and Ohio, but her whereabouts are not known.

Anyone with information should call Schoolcraft Police at 269-679-5600 or Silent Observer at 269-343-2100.