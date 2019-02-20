Winter Weather Advisory issued for West Michigan

Woman missing from Schoolcraft

Posted 2:24 PM, February 20, 2019, by

Kristy Williams, AKA Kristy Bishop

SCHOOLCRAFT, Mich. – Police are asking for help in finding a woman who has not been seen by family and friends since last month.

Kristy Ann Williams, 38, was last seen at her home in Schoolcraft, Michigan. She does not have a vehicle and police say she may have stopped taking medications for her mental health. She also goes by the name of Kristy Bishop.

She is described as being 5’5″ tall, 150 lbs., with blond hair and blue eyes.  She is believed to have contacts in Indiana and Ohio, but her whereabouts are not known.

Anyone with information should call Schoolcraft Police at 269-679-5600 or Silent Observer at 269-343-2100.

 

Leave a Reply

Fill in your details below or click an icon to log in:

Gravatar
WordPress.com Logo

You are commenting using your WordPress.com account. Log Out /  Change )

Google+ photo

You are commenting using your Google+ account. Log Out /  Change )

Twitter picture

You are commenting using your Twitter account. Log Out /  Change )

Facebook photo

You are commenting using your Facebook account. Log Out /  Change )

Cancel

Connecting to %s

Notice: you are using an outdated browser. Microsoft does not recommend using IE as your default browser. Some features on this website, like video and images, might not work properly. For the best experience, please upgrade your browser.