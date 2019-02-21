× 4 arrested, 3 firearms recovered in Kalamazoo

KALAMAZOO, Mich. — Kalamazoo police have arrested four suspects over the last six days in three separate investigations that resulted in the recovery of three firearms.

The first incident happened around 10 p.m. Feb. 15 in the 1400 block of Fox Ridge Drive. Officers were responded to a tip when they approached a vehicle with two people inside.

Officers found a handgun, ammunition and drugs inside the vehicle. A 30-year-old Grand Rapids woman was arrested on a warrant and a 32-year-old Rockford man was arrested for carrying a concealed weapon and being a felon in possession of a handgun and ammunition.

The next incident happened around 10 p.m. Sunday in the 700 block of North Westnedge Avenue when officers conducted a traffic stop.

During the stop, officers found a loaded handgun, several loaded magazines and cocaine inside the vehicle. A 23-year-old Kalamazoo man was arrested for carrying a concealed weapon, felony firearm and possession of cocaine.

The final arrest happened around 10:30 p.m. Wednesday in the 1400 block of Fox Ridge Drive. Police say a traffic stop was conducted after officers observed suspicious activity.

Officers arrested a 33-year-old Paw Paw man for an outstanding warrant and found a loaded handgun in a bag inside the vehicle.