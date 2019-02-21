KALAMAZOO, Mich -- Western Michigan junior defenseman Luke Bafia isn't just a college hockey player, he's getting ready to become a pilot. Bafia explains to us how tough it is to balance aviation school, hockey and academics and much more in this week's Ask an Athlete.
‘Ask an Athlete’: WMU hockey’s Luke Bafia
