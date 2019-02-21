Cornerstone senior Sam Vander Sluis wins WHAC Player of the Year

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

GRAND RAPIDS, Mich -- The Wolverine-Hoosier Athletic Conference announced their men's basketball awards on Thursday afternoon. Holland Christian product and Cornerstone big man Sam Vander Sluis not only took home defensive player of the year honors but won the conference player of the year award as well. Vander Sluis has helped the Golden Eagles to a top ten national ranking and a regular season conference championship while averaging 20 points per game and over 15 rebounds.

Fellow Golden Eagle and Godwin Heights alum Christian Rodriguez was also named First-Team All-WHAC while Riley Costen was named to the second-team and Wayland alum, Carter Nyp was named the conference All-Freshman team.