Winter Storm Watch issued for West Michigan for Sunday

Cornerstone senior Sam Vander Sluis wins WHAC Player of the Year

Posted 7:01 PM, February 21, 2019, by

GRAND RAPIDS, Mich -- The Wolverine-Hoosier Athletic Conference announced their men's basketball awards on Thursday afternoon. Holland Christian product and Cornerstone big man Sam Vander Sluis not only took home defensive player of the year honors but won the conference player of the year award as well. Vander Sluis has helped the Golden Eagles to a top ten national ranking and a regular season conference championship while averaging 20 points per game and over 15 rebounds.

Fellow Golden Eagle and Godwin Heights alum Christian Rodriguez was also named First-Team All-WHAC while Riley Costen was named to the second-team and Wayland alum, Carter Nyp was named the conference All-Freshman team.

Leave a Reply

Fill in your details below or click an icon to log in:

Gravatar
WordPress.com Logo

You are commenting using your WordPress.com account. Log Out /  Change )

Google+ photo

You are commenting using your Google+ account. Log Out /  Change )

Twitter picture

You are commenting using your Twitter account. Log Out /  Change )

Facebook photo

You are commenting using your Facebook account. Log Out /  Change )

Cancel

Connecting to %s

Notice: you are using an outdated browser. Microsoft does not recommend using IE as your default browser. Some features on this website, like video and images, might not work properly. For the best experience, please upgrade your browser.