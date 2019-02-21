Don’t break your budget, head to The Williams Outlet for your next remodeling project

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

Many of us have our sights set on spring, which means homeowner have their sights on some spring home remodeling. There's no need to spend a fortune on completely re-doing an entire room, The Williams Outlet has some incredible ways to give your bathroom or kitchen a new look without breaking your budget.

Todd went to their showroom in Grand Rapids to take a look at some of the styles they have on display for spring.

The Williams Outlet is located at 658 Richmond Street North West.

To learn more, call (616)-771-0505 or visit thewilliamsoutlet.com.

Also don't forget to check them out at the West Magician Home and Garden Show next weekend at Booth 1410.