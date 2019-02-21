Winter Storm Watch issued for West Michigan for Sunday

Godfrey-Lee schools schedule make-up day

WYOMING, Mich. — Godfrey-Lee Public Schools announced Thursday it will have to make up one school day at the end of the year.

The district has had to cancel classes 10 times this year: nine for weather and one for a staff member’s funeral.

The State of Michigan allows schools to have six forgiven days for conditions beyond a district’s control, and the ability to request a waiver for three extra forgiven days.

Godfrey-Lee’s waiver was approved, leaving one required make-up day, which is scheduled for June 3.

“We are hopeful that we will not have to cancel additional days of school for conditions outside of the district’s control, but we also know that we have approximately five weeks of winter remaining,” a letter sent to parents says.

State lawmakers are considering legislation to help schools avoid having to schedule additional days.

