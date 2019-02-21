× GRPD releases sketch of attempted abduction suspect

GRAND RAPIDS, Mich. — Grand Rapids police have released a composite sketch of a man who attempted to abduct a child.

The incident happened Feb. 18 near Franklin Street SE and Dolbee Avenue SE. Police didn’t release specific details regarding the encounter, but called it a suspicious incident.

Police say the man is a white man in his 40’s with a dark mark or mole on the side of his nose under his eye, and that he was driving a dirty white pickup truck.

Another attempted abduction was reported on Feb. 13 on Sigsbee Street between Diamond and Barth avenues. Police say a man approached a 14-year-old girl and her 12-year-old brother on their way to school in the morning.

The suspect offered to drive the children to school and grabbed the girl by the neck after the children hesitated, police say.

Since the Feb. 13 incident was reported, three other reports have been made by children throughout the city regarding suspicious people. None of the additional reports share commonalities with descriptions of suspects, vehicles, locations or time of day.

Anyone with information on any of the incidents is asked to contact Grand Rapids police or Silent Observer.