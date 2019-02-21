Winter Storm Watch issued for West Michigan for Sunday

GRPD takes at least one armed-robbery suspect into custody

Posted 9:38 PM, February 21, 2019, by , Updated at 09:51PM, February 21, 2019

GRAND RAPIDS, Mich.  — Grand Rapids Police say they pulled over a vehicle on the city’s southeast side Thursday night, and took into custody at least one suspect in connection with a recent string of armed robberies.

Police cruisers followed the suspect vehicle while a Michigan State Police chopper monitored it from the sky just before 6 p.m. The traffic stop was on Burton Street, east of Alto Avenue. That’s also west of Kalamazoo Avenue.

A GRPD lieutenant tells FOX the traffic stop and arrest(s) resulted from a “follow-up investigation by GRPD detectives.”

Police provided no immediate information about where and when the recent armed robberies occurred, or who was involved. The lieutenant would not speculate on whether the arrest might be related to some recent vehicle thefts in West Michigan.

