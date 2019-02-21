× GRPS meets with state health agencies

GRAND RAPIDS, Mich. — Leaders from Grand Rapids Public Schools met with officials from multiple state health agencies Thursday to develop a plan to deal with the potential asbestos contamination at North Park Montessori Academy.

The district said the first step is to determine the potential level of contamination in the building. GRPS will bring in an accredited project designer from MicroAir, who will develop a project design plan to determine the scope of possible contamination, clean and rid the building of contamination and perform clearance air monitoring.

Once completed, GRPS will submit the plan to the Michigan Department of Health and Human Services for consultation with other government entities.

GRPS says it will meet with state officials again next Thursday.

The district’s entire management plan for the potential asbestos contamination can be found on its website.

Any parents with questions or concerns can email northparkinfo@grps.org.