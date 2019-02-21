Winter Storm Watch issued for West Michigan for Sunday

GRPS meets with state health agencies

Posted 6:56 PM, February 21, 2019, by

GRAND RAPIDS, Mich. — Leaders from Grand Rapids Public Schools met with officials from multiple state health agencies Thursday to develop a plan to deal with the potential asbestos contamination at North Park Montessori Academy.

The district said the first step is to determine the potential level of contamination in the building. GRPS will bring in an accredited project designer from MicroAir, who will develop a project design plan to determine the scope of possible contamination, clean and rid the building of contamination and perform clearance air monitoring.

Once completed, GRPS will submit the plan to the Michigan Department of Health and Human Services for consultation with other government entities.

GRPS says it will meet with state officials again next Thursday.

The district’s entire management plan for the potential asbestos contamination can be found on its website.

Any parents with questions or concerns can email northparkinfo@grps.org.

 

Leave a Reply

Fill in your details below or click an icon to log in:

Gravatar
WordPress.com Logo

You are commenting using your WordPress.com account. Log Out /  Change )

Google+ photo

You are commenting using your Google+ account. Log Out /  Change )

Twitter picture

You are commenting using your Twitter account. Log Out /  Change )

Facebook photo

You are commenting using your Facebook account. Log Out /  Change )

Cancel

Connecting to %s

Notice: you are using an outdated browser. Microsoft does not recommend using IE as your default browser. Some features on this website, like video and images, might not work properly. For the best experience, please upgrade your browser.