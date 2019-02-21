Heart to Heart discussion about heart health with Holland Hospital

Whether you've suffered a heart attack or someone you love is living with heart disease, there's heartening news when it comes to cardiovascular treatment. Holland Hospital wants to spread awareness of heart health by having a heart to heart conversation with their patients at the Cardiovascular Treatment and Intervention.

Join Dr. William Frauenheim and Dr. Gregory Bernath to learn about medication, lifestyle modification and the latest procedures available at Holland Hospital. The hospital is recognized as America's 100 best Hospitals for Coronary Intervention.

Free blood pressure checks will be provided before and after the presentation.

The event will be Tuesday, February 26 from 6 to 7 p.m. at Health Pointe.

To learn more, visit hollandhospital.org/events or health-pointe.org/events.

