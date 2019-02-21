GRAND RAPIDS, Mich -- Hopkins held a seven point lead in the final minutes before NorthPointe Christian stormed back, led by Grant Baker down the stretch, who had a game-high 24 points. In the overtime period, a layup by Sam Vasiu would give the Mustangs a one point lead in the final seconds. However, with just six seconds left on the clock, a floater by Viking sophomore Collin Weber went high off the glass and in to give him 21 points on the night and put Hopkins in front, 63-62 with 5.9 seconds left. The Mustangs got a look at the buzzer but couldn't get it to fall as the Vikings improve to 14-4 overall and 9-2 in the OK Silver.
Hopkins beats NorthPointe Christian in overtime
