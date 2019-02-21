Mattawan home moves to Paw Paw

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

VAN BUREN COUNTY, Mich. -- People traveling in Van Buren County got to see a very wide slow moving sight Thursday. A house blocking off some major roads for hours as it was moved from Mattawan to Paw Paw.

The home shutting down traffic in both directions on Main Street, Red Arrow Highway and Hazen Street. The 7.5 mile journey took about four hours as the truck hauling the home slowly crawled along at five miles per hour. A woman who grew up in the home says the 55 year old house holds a special place in her heart.

“It was my mom and dad’s home I grew up in it. I couldn’t thank all these people enough, we are so blessed to have them all out here making a dream come true and that we can continue making memories here in this home,” says Juanita Collier, a family member who grew up in the house.

Collier says her family sold the house a while ago and that her prayers were answered when she was able to get it back at no cost before the owners of the property demolished it.

“They said if you want it you just have to have it moved and you can have it. And they gave us the house and now we’re moving it to Paw Paw where it will remain,” says Collier.

Moving the home required a big effort. The Van Buren County Sheriff's Office and Paw Paw Police were on hand to make sure the move went smoothly. Crews had to move wires and traffic lights so the truck hauling the house could creep under them.