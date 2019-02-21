Michigan AG’s office takes over investigation of U.S. gymnastics coach

Attorney General Dana Nessel

LANSING, Mich. (AP) — Michigan’s new attorney general says her office is taking over an investigation of complaints against former U.S. Olympic women’s gymnastics team coach John Geddert, who operated a gym where ex-sports doctor Larry Nassar molested athletes.

Dana Nessel made the announcement Thursday while updating the status of the state’s probe of Michigan State University, where Nassar worked. Until now, the Eaton County Prosecutor’s Office has been investigating unspecified complaints against Geddert.

During Nassar’s sentencings, some victims complained that Geddert was physically abusive and indifferent to injuries, and forced them to see Nassar. He has insisted that he had “zero knowledge” of Nassar’s crimes.

Also Thursday, Nessel renewed her call for Michigan State to release 6,000 documents to investigators and said her office wants to interview former interim school president John Engler.

