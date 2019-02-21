Michigan regulators approve DTE renewable power program

Winter Storm Watch issued for West Michigan for Sunday

General view of the State Capitol Building in Lansing, MI on March 6, 2016 in Lansing, MI (Photo by Scott Legato/Getty Images for MoveOn.org)

LANSING, Mich. (AP) — The Michigan Public Service Commission has approved a DTE Electric Co. program that lets residential and small commercial customers designate how much of the power they use will come from renewable sources.

The commission accepted a revised version of DTE’s MIGreenPower plan Thursday.

Regulators had ordered the company to make changes last October because of concerns about costs for marking and administration, customer options, an enrollment cap and other issues.

Under the revised program, customers who want their electricity generated by wind and solar resources will pay a subscription fee of 7.2 cents per kilowatt hour.

Those who want to use wind exclusively will pay a subscription fee of 2.3 cents per kilowatt hour.

DTE will submit biennial reports enabling the commission to review the costs.

