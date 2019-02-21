Morning Buzz: 5 things to know for February 21

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

1. From former school house to affordable housing, former St. James Catholic Church School Building on Grand Rapids West side is now complete.

The building sits at the corner for First and Milwaukee. The development features 39 apartments and town homes for low income families, and 13 units that will be reserved for people with special needs.

There's also a large community room, and solar panels on the roof.

Genesis non-profit housing corporation says it's the first-of-its kind supportive affordable housing development.

2. Serving up scoops since 1969, The Dairy Treat in Grand Haven might be torn down and rebuilt.

The private owner has submitted an application to tear down the shop and in its place build a three story complex.

The fist story would have a dairy treat with covered parking behind it. The two floors above that would be residential condos.

It's the newest proposal in a string of recent developments in the Lakeside town.

3. Alec Baldwin was spotted in Flint on Wednesday.

He stopped at Flint City Hall, met Mayor Karen Weaver, and had a photo taken together. The actor was in town working on a documentary about the Flint water crisis.

Baldwin is the current host of the television game show, "Match Game," has a podcast called "Here's the Thing," and recently started a talk show on ABC.

4. A popular building in Detroit will soon have its name changed. The Cobo Center will be removing the name of a former mayor known for his racist policies.

They say it has sold the naming rights to Chemical Bank in a 22-year deal that will generate $1.5 million annually.

Albert Cobo, who served as mayor from 1950 to 1957, sought to keep blacks out of predominately white neighborhoods.

The convention center opened in 1960 downtown.

The new name will be announced later this year.

5. Forget the four wheels to snag Taco Bell, slap on some skis instead! Taco Bell is opening the world's first slide-thru.

For one day only, the fast food chain will be testing out how the business does with skiers.

It will be on March 2 at Ontario's Horseshoe Resort in Canada, which is only a 6.5 hour drive from Grand Rapids.

All skiers have to do is order at the top of the slope, then pick it up when they make it to the bottom.