Have a job that's unique or interesting? Contact our producers at lhoffman@fox17online.com or through Facebook.
Mystery Job: Can Todd & Leigh Ann guess what Kailey does for a living?
-
Google’s Super Bowl commercial highlights new job search engine for veterans
-
Digital media company BuzzFeed cutting 15 percent of jobs
-
Trump plans to make more people work for food stamps
-
Unemployment up after shutdown
-
Whitmer to seek changes in Michigan’s Medicaid work rules
-
-
Report finds the best jobs of 2019
-
US employers went on a hiring spree in December: 312K jobs
-
New hotel and retail space planned for Wyoming
-
The Source provides assistance for those in need of career stability
-
Job and internship fair at Lansing Community College
-
-
Evie Doezema’s big day helps Grand Rapids Christian to win over FH Eastern
-
Lee wrestling team makes school history
-
Governors: Let states give unemployment to federal workers