Schoolcraft prepares for first trip to team state quarterfinals

SCHOOLCRAFT, Mich -- The Schoolcraft wrestling program has been close in several regionals prior to this year, but they finally punched their ticket to the state quarterfinals.

"It's exciting," head coach Rob Ling said, "I'm so happy for these kids and our support system and even the kids that came before them that built this program up, we've been close so many times and it's just great we finally punched our ticket."

The Eagles defeated White Pigeon, 40-33 in the regional finals to make program history.

"We didn't expect to be here," senior Brady Gillaspie smiled, "but we knew we could make it if we wrestled hard, we had the potential we just had to push through and work hard in practice."

The Eagles will be an eight-seed and take on top-seed Clinton on Friday night in Kalamazoo but they're ready for the challenge.

"We've been working hard all year," junior Mark Fox said, "we've been grinding and we knew we could beat White Pigeon and we've had some really good competition and that's what got us here."