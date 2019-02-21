Police round up 2 juveniles detainees who allegedly walked away

HOLLAND TOWNSHIP, Mich. — Two juvenile detainees allegedly walked away from an outing Thursday night in Holland Township, but their flight to freedom didn’t last long.

The Ottawa County Sheriff’s Office says in a news release deputies responded to a church in the area of 104th Avenue and Mason Street around 8:14 p.m. to assist staff from the Ottawa County Juvenile Detention Center in finding the pair. That, after they “fled from an outing they were attending…with several other juveniles from the Juvenile Detention Center.”

The Sheriff’s Office says its deputies responded – and with the aid of a K-9 tracking dog from the Holland Department of Public Safety – and quickly rounded up the juveniles in a “nearby neighborhood.”

OCSO Sergeant James Douglas told FOX 17 on the phone the two were “low-level offenders” and they were out of the staff members’ custody for “less than 90 minutes”.

Sergeant Douglas says their names, ages and gender cannot be released.

Police say the two juveniles were unharmed.

Investigators will compile a report on the incident and forward it to the Ottawa County Juvenile Court for review, according to the news release.