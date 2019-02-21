Suspect arrested after apparent carjacking and chase

GRAND RAPIDS, Mich. – One person is in custody after an apparent carjacking and chase Thursday morning.

Grand Rapids Police tell FOX 17 that they were called at about 9:00 a.m. on reports of a carjacking near 8th Street and Broadway NW. Officers spotted the vehicle heading south on U.S. 131 at Market Street a few minutes later. They pursued the vehicle for a short time, but ended up terminating the pursuit.

The vehicle was spotted again a few minutes later downtown between Oakes and Weston and then in a parking structure near Bistro Bella Vita on Weston at about 9:15 a.m. The suspect was taken into custody at about 9:20 a.m.

Police are still investigating. More details are expected later.