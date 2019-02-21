Suspect arrested after apparent carjacking and chase

Posted 11:23 AM, February 21, 2019, by

GRAND RAPIDS, Mich. – One person is in custody after an apparent carjacking and chase Thursday morning.

Grand Rapids Police tell FOX 17 that they were called at about 9:00 a.m. on reports of a carjacking near 8th Street and Broadway NW.  Officers spotted the vehicle heading south on U.S. 131 at Market Street a few minutes later. They pursued the vehicle for a short time, but ended up terminating the pursuit.

The vehicle was spotted again a few minutes later downtown between Oakes and Weston and then in a parking structure near Bistro Bella Vita on Weston at about 9:15 a.m. The suspect was taken into custody at about 9:20 a.m.

Police are still investigating. More details are expected later.

Leave a Reply

Fill in your details below or click an icon to log in:

Gravatar
WordPress.com Logo

You are commenting using your WordPress.com account. Log Out /  Change )

Google+ photo

You are commenting using your Google+ account. Log Out /  Change )

Twitter picture

You are commenting using your Twitter account. Log Out /  Change )

Facebook photo

You are commenting using your Facebook account. Log Out /  Change )

Cancel

Connecting to %s

Notice: you are using an outdated browser. Microsoft does not recommend using IE as your default browser. Some features on this website, like video and images, might not work properly. For the best experience, please upgrade your browser.