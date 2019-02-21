× Tips sought after man tries to lure young girl in Kalamazoo Co.

RICHLAND TOWNSHIP, Mich. — The search is on for a suspect accused of trying to lure a 12-year-old girl into his car while she was walking home from school.

Deputies say it happened Wednesday afternoon around 1:30 p.m. in the 9500 block of M-89 in Richland Township.

The sheriff’s office says the suspect described as a heavyset African American man in his 40’s, is said to be about 5’4-5’5, wearing a red and white flannel shirt, black pants, and a gold necklace with a dollar sign.

He was last seen driving an older model station wagon that possibly has red and orange stripes on both sides.

If you know anything, call police or Silent Observer.