Trial set for Michigan soldiers charged in husband’s killing

Posted 12:33 PM, February 21, 2019, by

Sgt. Tyrone Hassell, III

ST. JOSEPH, Mich. (AP) — A trial date has been set for a woman and a man who Michigan authorities allege were having an affair and conspired to kill the woman’s husband.

Authorities say 23-year-old U.S. Army Sgt. Tyrone Hassel III was fatally shot in an ambush on New Year’s Eve while visiting his family in St. Joseph Township.

A Berrien County judge ruled Wednesday that 22-year-old Kemia Hassel and 24-year-old Jeremy Cuellar will go to trial April 30.

They have pleaded not guilty to murder charges in the killing.

Township Police Officer Mike Lanier says Kemia Hassel told police she spent months planning her husband’s death so she could continue a romantic relationship with Cuellar.

All three were soldiers stationed at Fort Stewart in Georgia.

Leave a Reply

Fill in your details below or click an icon to log in:

Gravatar
WordPress.com Logo

You are commenting using your WordPress.com account. Log Out /  Change )

Google+ photo

You are commenting using your Google+ account. Log Out /  Change )

Twitter picture

You are commenting using your Twitter account. Log Out /  Change )

Facebook photo

You are commenting using your Facebook account. Log Out /  Change )

Cancel

Connecting to %s

Notice: you are using an outdated browser. Microsoft does not recommend using IE as your default browser. Some features on this website, like video and images, might not work properly. For the best experience, please upgrade your browser.