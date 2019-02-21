Vander Sluis’ big night helps Cornerstone advance by Michigan-Dearborn

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

GRAND RAPIDS, Mich -- It was the WHAC Tournament quarterfinal between eight-seed Michigan-Dearborn and the top-seed Cornerstone Golden Eagles. Cornerstone senior Sam Vander Sluis showed why he was named WHAC Player of the Year earlier in the day with a 35 point, 17 rebound performance to lead the Golden Eagles to a 78-63 win, they advance to take on Siena Heights in the semifinals.