Vander Sluis’ big night helps Cornerstone advance by Michigan-Dearborn

Posted 11:04 PM, February 21, 2019, by

GRAND RAPIDS, Mich -- It was the WHAC Tournament quarterfinal between eight-seed Michigan-Dearborn and the top-seed Cornerstone Golden Eagles. Cornerstone senior Sam Vander Sluis showed why he was named WHAC Player of the Year earlier in the day with a 35 point, 17 rebound performance to lead the Golden Eagles to a 78-63 win, they advance to take on Siena Heights in the semifinals.

