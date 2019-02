× Vehicle hitting gas line prompts evacuations in Montcalm Co.

EVERGREEN TOWNSHIP, Mich. — Authorities are evacuating homes near a crash Thursday night in Montcalm County.

The crash happened Thursday night on Stanton Road between Wicker and Vickeryville roads. Dispatchers said there was a one-vehicle crash and the vehicle hit a gas line.

Residents who live near the crash are being asked to evacuate their homes.

Nobody was injured in the crash.