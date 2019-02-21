Winter Storm Watch issued for West Michigan for Sunday

Victim ID’d in fatal Muskegon Co. crash

Posted 3:50 PM, February 21, 2019, by

MOORLAND TOWNSHIP, Mich. — Authorities have identified the victim in a fatal rollover crash in Muskegon County.

The crash happened around 4 a.m. near the intersection of Apple Avenue and Goebel Road in Moorland Township, north of Ravenna. Witnesses reported seeing the vehicle cross the centerline and leaving the roadway, ejecting 57-year-old Lanisa Kelly through the windshield.

Kelly was pronounced dead at the scene.

Authorities said a blood sugar test kit was found in the vehicle and it is unknown if alcohol played a factor. Toxicology reports are still pending.

