Victim ID'd in fatal Muskegon Co. crash

MOORLAND TOWNSHIP, Mich. — Authorities have identified the victim in a fatal rollover crash in Muskegon County.

The crash happened around 4 a.m. near the intersection of Apple Avenue and Goebel Road in Moorland Township, north of Ravenna. Witnesses reported seeing the vehicle cross the centerline and leaving the roadway, ejecting 57-year-old Lanisa Kelly through the windshield.

Kelly was pronounced dead at the scene.

Authorities said a blood sugar test kit was found in the vehicle and it is unknown if alcohol played a factor. Toxicology reports are still pending.