West Michigan Tourist Association
-
Weekend events planned across West Michigan
-
Upcoming events planned across West Michigan
-
Holiday-themed events planned across West Michigan
-
Winter Weather Advisory issued for Tuesday night for possible freezing rain
-
Morning Buzz: 5 things to know for February 1
-
-
New pediatric intensive care unit opens at Helen DeVos Children’s Hospital
-
Chinese Lunar Festival extends celebration of the new year
-
Significant snow possible Sunday night
-
Ice, rain, and some snow move into West Michigan for New Year’s Eve
-
Brutal cold this morning – Muskegon sets new record low
-
-
Saturday launches a quiet weekend around West Michigan
-
Colder air and snow transitioning back into West Michigan
-
Winter Weather Advisory posted for Tuesday afternoon and night