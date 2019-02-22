Changes made to Lakeshore Women’s Health OB/GYN to better serve their patients’ needs

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

Spectrum Health Medical Group Lakeshore Women's Health OB/GYN has made some exciting changes to their practices to better serve the needs of their patients.

The Lakeshore Women’s Health team transitioned deliveries and surgeries to the Lakeshore Spectrum Health partner hospital, Zeeland Community Hospital. This transition provides patients with seamless care and access to the many services offered throughout the system, including access to Helen DeVos Children’s Hospital, Lemmon Holton Cancer Pavilion, Butterworth Hospital and Blodgett Hospital for any advanced-care needs.

The Family Birth Center at Spectrum Health Zeeland Community Hospital has consistently been rated over the last two years by their patients with patient satisfaction scores averaging 98 percent.

They offer private, birthing suites and dedicated nurses skilled in all aspects of labor, delivery, recovery and mother-baby care. Plus their connection with Helen DeVos Children’s Hospital helps physicians provide specialized maternal and infant care, if needed.

Spectrum Health Zeeland Community Hospital will schedule a “pre-admission” visit for patients to tour the Family Birth Center, discuss plan of care and discuss what to expect during their stay at the hospital.

Spectrum Health Zeeland Community Hospital is an award-winning facility known for its quality, safety and patient experience.

For more information visit spectrumhealth.org/patient-care/womens-health.