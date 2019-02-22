Winter Storm Watch issued for West Michigan for Sunday

Convicted rapist’s murder trial continues

GRAND RAPIDS, Mich. – Testimony continued Friday in the murder trial of Quinn James.

James is already convicted for raping Mujey Dumbuya, 16, but now prosecutors are trying to prove he’s also responsible for killing her.  Her body was found in a wooded area of Kalamazoo in January 2018. She had disappeared from Grand Rapids a few days earlier, shortly before James was set to go to trial for her rape.

Prosecutors Friday presented phone calls where James was apparently trying to get a gun in the months before his rape trial.

The trial will go into next week. James is already serving a minimum of 20 years in prison for rape. He would face life in prison if convicted for her murder.

 

