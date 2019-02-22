× Fire knocks power line over Kzoo road

KALAMAZOO, Mich. — A Kalamazoo road was closed Friday after a fire caused a power line to fall into the roadway.

The fire happened around 6:10 p.m. Friday in the 3800 block of S Burdick Street. Upon arrival, emergency responders saw heavy smoke and fire coming from the front of the house.

A power line fell onto Burdick Street due to the fire, blocking traffic.

Firefighters contained the fire in about 35 minutes, and were on scene for about two hours.

Nobody was injured in the incident.