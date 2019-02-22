Grand Rapids Police investigating possible attempted child abductions

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

GRAND RAPIDS, Mich. -- A Grand Rapids mother shares her concerns with FOX 17 News after she says a man tried to lure her daughter into his truck. It comes just days after another report of an attempted abduction where a young girl says she was actually grabbed by a man. Police say they are taking all of the reports seriously.

“She said mom I’m really scared I don’t know what’s going on. She said it was a white male that pulled up in a Chevy truck 4-door. He was bald and wearing round glasses,” says concerned mother Tonya Davis.

Tonya Davis says her 14-year-old daughter Taliyah called her Monday afternoon in a panic, describing how a man tried to pick her up near Dolbee and Thomas Street while walking home fro her bus stop.

“He asked her if she wanted a ride home. She continued to tell him no and he was very persistent in asking her if she wanted a ride,” says Davis.

The Grand Rapids Police Department released a composite sketch of the man Taliyah described. Police calling the encounter a suspicious incident.

Taliyah's report follows a similar case just 5 days earlier on Sigsbee Street. A man in a dark colored vehicle offered a ride to a 14-year-old girl and her brother and when they declined he grabbed the girl around the neck driving off after a neighbor called out to them. Since then there have been three other reports, including Taliyah's, but police say the descriptions of the suspects and the vehicles are different in each.

Grand Rapids Police say parents should teach children to be aware of their surroundings. Officers have also increased patrols in the area and near bus stops.