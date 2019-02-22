× Jason Aldean bringing tour to Grand Rapids

GRAND RAPIDS, Mich. — Country superstar Jason Aldean is bringing his “Ride All Night” tour to West Michigan.

Aldean will perform on May 10, 2019 at Van Andel Arena in Grand Rapids. He is bringing special guests Kane Brown, Carly Pearce, and Dee Jay Silver.

Tickets go on sale Friday, March 1 at 10 a.m. to the general public on Ticketmaster.com and can also be purchased at the box office.

Fans who sign up to Van Andel Arena’s email list by Wednesday, February 27 will receive a presale code to access an exclusive presale on Thursday, February 28. Sign up to the email list here.