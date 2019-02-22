Jewish Theatre presents “Bad Jews,” a dark comedy tackling cultural identity and orthodoxy

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

The Jewish Theatre continues to draw in audiences with their performances, with "Bad Jews" being next on their entertainment lineup.

Director Tom Kaechele, along with actors Matthew Swarts (Liam) and Mariea Luisa Macavei (Daphna), discuss what audiences can expect at the show.

"Bad Jews" is a dark comedy that tackles the divide between cultural identity and orthodoxy. A beloved grandfather passes away, leaving behind a family heirloom with religious significance up for grabs. Throughout the show the family fights over who is most deserving of it, bringing quarrel about family, faith, and legacy as the contenders are at each other's throats the night after grandfather's funeral.

"Bad Jews" will play at the following times at Spectrum Theatre:

February 28 @ 8 p.m.

March 2, 7, 9 @ 8 p.m.

March 3, 10 @ 3 p.m.

To purchase tickets or for more information, visit jtgr.org.