Winter Storm Watch issued for West Michigan for Sunday

Jewish Theatre presents “Bad Jews,” a dark comedy tackling cultural identity and orthodoxy

Posted 9:45 AM, February 22, 2019, by

The Jewish Theatre continues to draw in audiences with their performances, with "Bad Jews" being next on their entertainment lineup.

Director Tom Kaechele, along with actors Matthew Swarts (Liam) and Mariea Luisa Macavei (Daphna), discuss what audiences can expect at the show.

"Bad Jews" is a dark comedy that tackles the divide between cultural identity and orthodoxy. A beloved grandfather passes away, leaving behind a family heirloom with religious significance up for grabs. Throughout the show the family fights over who is most deserving of it, bringing quarrel about family, faith, and legacy as the contenders are at each other's throats the night after grandfather's funeral.

"Bad Jews" will play at the following times at Spectrum Theatre:

  • February 28 @ 8 p.m.
  • March 2, 7, 9 @ 8 p.m.
  • March 3, 10 @ 3 p.m.

To purchase tickets or for more information, visit jtgr.org.

Leave a Reply

Fill in your details below or click an icon to log in:

Gravatar
WordPress.com Logo

You are commenting using your WordPress.com account. Log Out /  Change )

Google+ photo

You are commenting using your Google+ account. Log Out /  Change )

Twitter picture

You are commenting using your Twitter account. Log Out /  Change )

Facebook photo

You are commenting using your Facebook account. Log Out /  Change )

Cancel

Connecting to %s

Notice: you are using an outdated browser. Microsoft does not recommend using IE as your default browser. Some features on this website, like video and images, might not work properly. For the best experience, please upgrade your browser.