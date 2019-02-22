Winter Storm Watch issued for West Michigan for Sunday

Laughter Rx promotes health, wellness, and benefits of laughter

Posted 9:29 AM, February 22, 2019, by , Updated at 09:28AM, February 22, 2019

Laughter truly can be some of the best medicine, and when times get tough LaughFest is one of the perfect prescriptions. Laughter Rx is a series of events during the funny fest promoting the health and wellness benefits of laughter.

Laughter Rx will have events throughout March 7-17 offering a number of ways to navigate tough chapters when dealing with life's tough challenges as well as dive deeper into the health benefits of laughter.

Laughter Rx will be headlined by the previously announced Ed Asner’s “A Man and His Prostate,”

Several events will take place throughout LaughFest Rx including:

  • Laughter Yoga
  • Ed Asner
  • Laughing Matter
  • Funderwear Run
  • Brews, Beats and Belly Laughs
  • LaughFest Recovery Showcase
  • How Improv Can Not Only Make You Laugh, It Can Change Your Life
  • Laughter: Duct Tape for the Body and Soul
  • Laughter: Is it Really the Best Medicine?

Visit laughfestgr.org for a full list of dates and times and other Laughter Rx events.

Leave a Reply

Fill in your details below or click an icon to log in:

Gravatar
WordPress.com Logo

You are commenting using your WordPress.com account. Log Out /  Change )

Google+ photo

You are commenting using your Google+ account. Log Out /  Change )

Twitter picture

You are commenting using your Twitter account. Log Out /  Change )

Facebook photo

You are commenting using your Facebook account. Log Out /  Change )

Cancel

Connecting to %s

Notice: you are using an outdated browser. Microsoft does not recommend using IE as your default browser. Some features on this website, like video and images, might not work properly. For the best experience, please upgrade your browser.