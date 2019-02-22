Laughter Rx promotes health, wellness, and benefits of laughter

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

Laughter truly can be some of the best medicine, and when times get tough LaughFest is one of the perfect prescriptions. Laughter Rx is a series of events during the funny fest promoting the health and wellness benefits of laughter.

Laughter Rx will have events throughout March 7-17 offering a number of ways to navigate tough chapters when dealing with life's tough challenges as well as dive deeper into the health benefits of laughter.

Laughter Rx will be headlined by the previously announced Ed Asner’s “A Man and His Prostate,”

Several events will take place throughout LaughFest Rx including:

Laughter Yoga

Ed Asner

Laughing Matter

Funderwear Run

Brews, Beats and Belly Laughs

LaughFest Recovery Showcase

How Improv Can Not Only Make You Laugh, It Can Change Your Life

Laughter: Duct Tape for the Body and Soul

Laughter: Is it Really the Best Medicine?

Visit laughfestgr.org for a full list of dates and times and other Laughter Rx events.