Local deals for National Margarita Day
We may be missing the warm weather but we can day dream of those sunny days ahead, as we celebrate National Margarita Day this February 22nd!
Here’s a look at some deals in our area, according to offers.com:
- Donkey Taqueria: Check them out for margarita flights, new margarita flavors, sneak peeks for spring drinks, and fun tequila giveaways from 11 AM to 11:55 PM Friday.
- Applebee’s: If tequila just isn’t your thing, try the Applebee’s drink special of the month, a $1 hurricane with rum, passion fruit, orange, and black cherry and lime flavor.
- Kohl’s: Need a blender or glassware to concoct and serve the perfect margarita? Blenders from Calphalon, Ninja and Oster as much as $30 off. Plus, use this promo code to get a discount on orders over $100.
- On the Border: Get $4 1800 Gran ’Ritas through Feb. 22 plus 99 cent Meltdowns. Options include Blue Curacao, Peach Schnapps, Dekuyper Sour Apple or Well Gold Tequila. See details.
- Walmart: Order everything you need to enjoy margaritas at home, including chips, salsa and mixes via Walmart Grocery. New customers get $10 off orders over $50.
- World Market: Find unique margarita mixes, glassware and pitchers and get an extra 10% off your order with this coupon code.