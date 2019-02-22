Man sells VCR on eBay, receives heartwarming letter from buyer

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

ST. LOUIS – What seemed like an ordinary eBay transaction to one St. Louis man turned into a heartwarming interaction with the customer, 86 years old and new to online shopping, according to KTVI.

Matt Shoukry sold a VCR to a man in Phoenix for $40 and didn't think much of it.

“There is a need for VCRs out there because it's something you can’t go to Best Buy or Walmart and get…,” Shoukry said.

Shoukry said he typically sells items, gets a rating and review from the buyer and moves on.

But not this time.

Shoukry said his girlfriend brought in the mail last Saturday and found a handwritten letter from the VCR's new owner, a first-time eBay user.

“It caught my eye because it had a hand-written address on the outside,” he said.

Shoukry read the first few lines and told his girlfriend they needed to read the letter together.

This person sold their VHS player on eBay and got a surprise letter in the mail: pic.twitter.com/oaLV8dUFqR — Yoni (@OriginalYoni) February 17, 2019