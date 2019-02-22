Winter Storm Watch issued for West Michigan for Sunday

Patriots owner Robert Kraft charged with soliciting sex in Florida

Posted 12:23 PM, February 22, 2019, by

JUPITER, Fla. — New England Patriots owner Robert Kraft is being charged with two counts of soliciting someone to commit prostitution, stemming from a raid in a day spa in Florida, police said Friday.

The day spa is in the Florida city of Jupiter, and Kraft was picked up as part of a sting that has been going on for months, Jupiter Police Chief Daniel Kerr said.

According to CBS Miami, Kraft will be notified via mail of the charge if he lives in Palm Beach County. If he lives outside the county, Kraft would receive a warrant for his arrest.

CBS Miami is also reporting police obtained video that captured the alleged sex act.

Kraft took ownership of the Patriots in January 1994. Since then, the NFL team has played in 10 Super Bowls, winning six of them, including this past season.

Kraft also is CEO of The Kraft Group, a holding company of numerous family businesses including Major League Soccer’s New England Revolution, as well as International Forest Products.

