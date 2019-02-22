Police respond to report of paintball shootings overnight in Kalamazoo

Winter Storm Watch issued for West Michigan for Sunday

KALAMAZOO, Mich. – Several people reported being shot at with a paintball gun in Kalamazoo overnight.

Police in Kalamazoo say they were called Thursday night to the intersection of Redwood Avenue and Greenwood Avenue where a person reported being shot by a paintball gun from a vehicle. Other victims came forward and told police they had been shot at as well.

Police were able to find a vehicle and persons-of-interest. A 22-year-old Kalamazoo man has been arrested on unrelated warrants, but police are still investigating.

Anyone with information should call the Kalamazoo Department of Public Safety at 269-337-8994 or Silent Observer at 269-343-2100.

 

