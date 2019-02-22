Video: MSP troopers track hit-and-run suspect

Winter Storm Watch issued for West Michigan for Sunday

Posted 8:23 PM, February 22, 2019, by , Updated at 08:25PM, February 22, 2019

An aerial view of troopers arresting the suspect in a hit-and-run crash on Feb. 22, 2019 in Montcalm County.

EVERGREEN TOWNSHIP, Mich. — A man was arrested Friday after allegedly fleeing the scene of a one-vehicle crash in Montcalm County.

The crash happened late Thursday night on Stanton Road between Wicker and Vickeryville roads. A gas line was hit in the incident, prompting authorities to ask nearby residents to evacuate from their homes.

Michigan State Police say the driver took off from the scene of the crash on foot. On Friday, MSP released aerial footage of troopers and K-9 units tracking the suspect.

