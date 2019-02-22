× WMU track coach on paid administrative leave

KALAMAZOO, Mich. — Western Michigan University’s track team is on paid administrative leave ahead of the Mid-American Conference Indoor Championships.

A WMU spokesperson said track coach Kelly Lycan is on leave, but declined to provide any more information.

The Broncos began competition in the indoor MAC championships Friday. When asked if Lycan was with the team at the championships, a WMU spokesperson said the university doesn’t comment on personnel matters.

Lycan was hired before the 2001-02 season.