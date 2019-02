× Alan Jackson is in Grand Rapids

GRAND RAPIDS, Mich — Country music fans hold on to your seats, a star is in town today.

Hall of fame artist, Alan Jackson, will be performing at Van Andel Arena today. The show kicks off at 7:30 p.m. and tickets start at $40.00.

He’ll be performing hits singles like “Here in the real world” and “Chattahoochee.”

