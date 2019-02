× Band ‘The Milk Carton Kids’ playing in West Michigan

GRAND RAPIDS, Mich. — A Grammy nominated artist is making their way to the mitten for a mid winter show.



On Thursday, the folk duo known as The Milk Carton Kids are playing at St. Cecilia Music Center on Ransom Ave in Grand Rapids.

General admission to the show ranges from $40 to $45 dollars, but students can get in for only $12 at ticket.

If you would like to attend, visit St. Cecilia’s website here.