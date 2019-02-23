Winter Storm Watch issued for West Michigan for Sunday

Board game shop holding grand opening

Posted 3:09 AM, February 23, 2019

GRAND RAPIDS, Mich. — Blue Ridge Games is hoping to draw in new customers with a grand opening event.

On Saturday, March 2nd, the Grand Rapids company is hosting free games from 10 a.m. until midnight at their location on Fulton St.

The store says they plan to have many different games available for guests to try out, plus raffle prizes, refreshments, and store discounts for members from 2 p.m. – 5 p.m.

Anyone interested in signing up for a membership may do so in store. It costs $59 for an individual plan and $119 for a family plan.

Organizers say it’s a great alternative to going to the movies or a bar and is perfect for families looking for a fun night out.

To find out more about blue bridge games, visit their website bluebridgegames.com

