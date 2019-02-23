Winter Storm Watch issued for West Michigan for Sunday

Cadbury looking for next commercial star

Posted 3:12 AM, February 23, 2019, by

Pembroke Welsh Corgi smiling while wearing Easter bunny ears.

GRAND RAPIDS, Mich. — The company famous for their chocolate eggs is on the lookout for talent.

Cadbury is holding a contest to find a talented pet will appear in their upcoming bunny commercial.

All anyone has to do to enter is visit bunnytryouts.cadburyusa.com, enter their email, and submit in 50 words or less why their pet deserves the gig.

The top twenty will get a video audition in mid-March, in which they have to sit relatively still while wearing bunny ears.

In addition to their  appearing in the ad, the winner’s a $5,000 reward.

