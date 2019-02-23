Consumers Energy planning solar power plant in Cadillac

Winter Storm Watch issued for West Michigan for Sunday

CADILLAC, Mich. (AP) — Consumers Energy is planning to develop a solar power plant in the northwestern Michigan community of Cadillac.

The Jackson-based utility says the Cadillac City Council has approved an agreement to allow Consumers Energy to place solar panels on a vacant site.

The plant could be in operation before summer 2020, but still needs regulatory approvals. The utility says it would generate half a megawatt of electricity, enough to power as many as 100 homes at a time.

Cadillac is located southeast of Traverse City.

Consumers Energy already operates solar projects at Grand Valley State University in Allendale Township and Western Michigan University in Kalamazoo. Together, they generate enough power to serve over 800 homes at a time.

