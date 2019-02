GRAND RAPIDS, Mich. — A Disney favorite is being brought to life.



Disney On Ice presents Frozen is coming to the Van Andel Arena in Grand Rapids for eight shows running from February 28th to March 3rd.

The award-winning tale will feature Anna, Elsa, and other Disney stars singing hits from the film, Frozen.

Tickets range from $15 to $80 and can be purchased online, at the arena, at the DeVos Place box office, or by phone at 1 (800) 745-3000.